2019/08/23

— Burger King refuses to serve a deaf woman

The Burger King drive-in in Oklahoma City refused to

serve a deaf woman. The server told her that they

were too busy to serve her! In the past the

deaf woman had no problems with them when ordering

at the drive-in. Anyway, the deaf woman was stubborn

and refused to drive away, forcing the restaurant

to call police to get her to get out. The Burger

King management immediately fired the employee

and issued the deaf woman an apology, and ordered

all Burger King employees in all units in Oklahoma

City to be retrained.

— refusing to discuss business on voice phone

A deaf businessman, that uses hearing aid,

says he refuses to use voice phone to discuss

business, said there is too much misunderstanding

of numbers, dollars, dates and other details.

If the phone call is just social chat, then

it is OK, but if business, no! To discuss

business he uses email and text. For some

reason he won’t use voice relay services.

— law students mocking a deaf student

A group of law students was part of a skit

at a social event. They mocked a fellow deaf

student because of his deafness. After

an uproar, the law students apologized.

It was the law students at University of

Canterbury in Great Britain, not in USA!

They said the mocking was part of an

annual student tradition.

