2019/08/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 26, 2019

— comment by an interpreter

An interpreter asked:

If a hearing person, knowing no ASL tell her that

the signs on the stage were beautiful.

In that case, the interpreter would ask:

What new signs did you pick up?

— Walmart continues as a mystery

Walmart lost a lawsuit; EEOC said deaf employees

still face discrimination. Yet, Walmart said

it makes it a point to hire deaf and disabled

applicants. It is the same Walmart store that

lost the case that DeafDigest shops for

food and stuff. And when DeafDigest editor

cannot find an item he is looking for,

he would write it on a notebook and show

it to a Walmart employee. In all cases,

even the top management, they have

helped him find the item. Discrimination

or no discrimination? Or being a Dr. Jekyll

and Mr. Hyde?

— these deafness information web sites

there are many, many web sites that carry

information about the deaf and of deafness.

The big question is – are deaf people

aware of these such web sites, whose advice

could greatly help them down the road?

