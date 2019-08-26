2019/08/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 26, 2019
— comment by an interpreter
An interpreter asked:
If a hearing person, knowing no ASL tell her that
the signs on the stage were beautiful.
In that case, the interpreter would ask:
What new signs did you pick up?
— Walmart continues as a mystery
Walmart lost a lawsuit; EEOC said deaf employees
still face discrimination. Yet, Walmart said
it makes it a point to hire deaf and disabled
applicants. It is the same Walmart store that
lost the case that DeafDigest shops for
food and stuff. And when DeafDigest editor
cannot find an item he is looking for,
he would write it on a notebook and show
it to a Walmart employee. In all cases,
even the top management, they have
helped him find the item. Discrimination
or no discrimination? Or being a Dr. Jekyll
and Mr. Hyde?
— these deafness information web sites
there are many, many web sites that carry
information about the deaf and of deafness.
The big question is – are deaf people
aware of these such web sites, whose advice
could greatly help them down the road?
