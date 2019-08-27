2019/08/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 27, 2019
— expansion goal
Mozzeria, based in San Francisco, has expanded to
Washington, DC. The goal is to open 8 to 12 more sites
in USA. Which cities? DeafDigest’s guess is this:
San Leandro
Rochester
Austin
New York
Brooklyn
Los Angeles
Chicago
Frederick
That is eight. Four more? Well, how about this:
Fremont
Indianapolis
Riverside
Georgetown in Washington, DC
Of course, this is just a guess.
— biggest fear of first responders
during an emergency, the first responders have
this fear – medical allergies, different
medications, excited dogs, medical history,
victim unable to walk, non-English speaking
– and one more thing – deaf and knowing only
ASL!
— cooking class for the deaf
A first? A restaurant in Englewood, NJ hosted a cooking
class for the deaf. A Coda chef conducted the class
in sign language. The deaf participants learned all
they needed to know about cooking, tips, and which
food is healthy and which isn’t.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
08/25/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/