2019/08/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 27, 2019

— expansion goal

Mozzeria, based in San Francisco, has expanded to

Washington, DC. The goal is to open 8 to 12 more sites

in USA. Which cities? DeafDigest’s guess is this:

San Leandro

Rochester

Austin

New York

Brooklyn

Los Angeles

Chicago

Frederick

That is eight. Four more? Well, how about this:

Fremont

Indianapolis

Riverside

Georgetown in Washington, DC

Of course, this is just a guess.

— biggest fear of first responders

during an emergency, the first responders have

this fear – medical allergies, different

medications, excited dogs, medical history,

victim unable to walk, non-English speaking

– and one more thing – deaf and knowing only

ASL!

— cooking class for the deaf

A first? A restaurant in Englewood, NJ hosted a cooking

class for the deaf. A Coda chef conducted the class

in sign language. The deaf participants learned all

they needed to know about cooking, tips, and which

food is healthy and which isn’t.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

08/25/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/