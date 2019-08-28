2019/08/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 28, 2019
— CI best but with risks
Jeff Simmons, clinical coordinator, Cochlear Implant Program,
Boys Town National Research Hospital (Omaha) said
cochlear implants can be the best option to improve hearing but
with risks. These risks are imbalance, vertigo, infection, facial
nerve damage, Bacterial meningitis, ear infection, loss of
residual hearing and Tinnitus. All operations carry risks, and
CI is no exception. But best advice is to see your physician
first before going through with the operation. No two
CI patients are the same!
— ADA attorney and deaf plaintiff punished by judge
Attorney Scott Dinin, ADA lawsuit specialist,
was punished by U.S. District Judge Paul Huck
for filing too many ADA lawsuits and sharing
the attorney fees with a deaf plaintiff.
They filed dozens of lawsuits in Florida.
The attorney paid the deaf plaintiff nearly
$85,000 for three years of filing these
lawsuits. Punishment is that the deaf plaintiff
had to perform 400 hours of community service
and the attorney cannot file any more ADA
lawsuits.
— Governor not telling the deaf about the Tropical Storm
Governor Albert Bryan, U.S. Virgin Islands, did not use an
interpreter or have his talk captioned while warning his
people of the possible Tropical Storm Dorian hitting
his nation. Several American senators were upset
about it.
