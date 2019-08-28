2019/08/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 28, 2019

— CI best but with risks

Jeff Simmons, clinical coordinator, Cochlear Implant Program,

Boys Town National Research Hospital (Omaha) said

cochlear implants can be the best option to improve hearing but

with risks. These risks are imbalance, vertigo, infection, facial

nerve damage, Bacterial meningitis, ear infection, loss of

residual hearing and Tinnitus. All operations carry risks, and

CI is no exception. But best advice is to see your physician

first before going through with the operation. No two

CI patients are the same!

— ADA attorney and deaf plaintiff punished by judge

Attorney Scott Dinin, ADA lawsuit specialist,

was punished by U.S. District Judge Paul Huck

for filing too many ADA lawsuits and sharing

the attorney fees with a deaf plaintiff.

They filed dozens of lawsuits in Florida.

The attorney paid the deaf plaintiff nearly

$85,000 for three years of filing these

lawsuits. Punishment is that the deaf plaintiff

had to perform 400 hours of community service

and the attorney cannot file any more ADA

lawsuits.

— Governor not telling the deaf about the Tropical Storm

Governor Albert Bryan, U.S. Virgin Islands, did not use an

interpreter or have his talk captioned while warning his

people of the possible Tropical Storm Dorian hitting

his nation. Several American senators were upset

about it.

