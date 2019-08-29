2019/08/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 29, 2019

— advocate pushes for captions on top of TV screen

An advocate has pushed for captions on top of TV

screen, saying it would make the screen better for

audience viewing. Good idea? Well, if one is a

sports fan, then top captions would block showing

of scores, game clock and team color identification.

Bottom line – no such a thing as perfect placement

of captions!

— puzzling “too busy” comment

DeafDigest mentioned that a Burger King server was

fired for telling a deaf drive-in customer that he

was too busy to serve her and for her to come

inside to place the order. What is puzzling

is that the server is too busy to serve her

at drive-in but “not too busy” to serve her

inside. Is there a difference between order at

drive-in and order inside? No difference.

A cheeseburger order is a cheeseburger order.

Would that server say the same thing to a hearing

driver at the drive-in if he placed exactly the

same order the deaf woman wanted?

— common complaint by users of captioning equipment

A common complaint by deaf users of captioning equipment

is this – when movie starts, they have to wait for

the captions to show up. After waiting endlessly

they realize the equipment is broken!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

08/25/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/