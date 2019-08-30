2019/08/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 30, 2019

— deaf “able”, and deaf “not-able”

A newspaper story said that able refers to an

all-deaf staff in a restaurant, dealing

with hearing patrons. What about not-able

which woul mean just one deaf staffer in

a restaurant that has all-hearing staff

and patrons all hearing. Just a play

on these able and not-able phrases?

— a wild sign language rumor

Rumors can go wild. At a video games conference

a video person gave a speech, saying that

these games should have sign language. At

the time of the speech, another video person

was working with interpreters. Putting one and

one together a new rumor came out that

a new video game would have a deaf character

in the “Half-Life 3” video. Even

disability rights advocates pushed the

rumor to new heights. The problem?

The game – Half-Life 3 has not existed

in the first place!

— discrimination outside of workplace by workplace employees

A deaf employee is not invited to a retirement party. Also

not invited to a “TGIF” beer party at a nearby bar.

Also never given non-work memos that have been distributed

to all hearing employees. Never invited to participate

in Super Bowl pool or the NCAA pool. Discrimination

or not – even when these are not part of the job

description? ADA violation or just a social snub?

