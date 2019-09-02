2019/09/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 2, 2019

— Worst Seinfield TV character

Seinfeld TV Series had a nine year run

that ended in 1998, as one of the most

famous programs. Re-runs continue and

do keep in mind that Marlee Matlin

was cast in one episode. Anyway

there was a posting about these

“worst Seinfield characters” and

Peterman, as the boss. He “took”

advantage of one of his “employees”

that had a hearing loss. For that

reason, it was the “worst” Seinfield

character.

— airline blocks deaf-blind passenger

Zamir Dhale, who is deaf-blind,

was enroute to Geneva to attend the

United Nations confrence on the

disabled. He has traveled everywhere

in the world in the past, but this

time AirAsia blocked him. The

airline said deaf-blind people cannot

travel alone. It took some hassling

with the airline personnel before

he could board the flight several

hours later.

— noisy factory loves deaf employees

There was a story about Valence, an

aircraft manufacturer in Everett, Washington,

many employees. The factory is noisy, no problem

for deaf employees. Hearing employees learn

some sign language, because of deaf employees

and because noise prevents voice communications.

Deaf employees stay at job whereas hearing employees

leave for jobs at Amazon, Boeing and others!

