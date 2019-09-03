2019/09/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 3, 2019

— a new feature with future movies

The Walking Dead is now adding captions on

movie trailers to tell the deaf people what

is coming up in their new films. This is great

because no one likes to watch trailers after

trailers, all not captioned, thus boring

the deaf until the featured film comes up.

— deaf forklift operator wins his job back

A deaf forklift operator was successful with his

job for many years before he was demoted to

a less skilled job. The company did not want

deaf people to operate forklifts, hence the

reason for his demotion. He sued. The courts

said the company discriminated against him.

— the disappearing pizza chains

There was a story about pizza chains getting

fewer and fewer over the years. Mentioned

are Pizza Hut, Cici’s, Little Caesars,

Papa John’s and others. DeafDigest is

mentioning this in view of the announcement

of Mozzeria’s plans to expand its chain to

as many as 12 outlets over the years. Just

hope Deaf Pizza is better than Hearing Pizza!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

09/01/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/