2019/09/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 4, 2019
— opportunity for deaf interested in magic
We have a good number of deaf people that do
magic tricks. Some of them are stage performers.
How do they learn magic? Possibly by taking
lessons or by self-teaching. Well, one
company is captioning its magic-training
videos. Hopefully this is the beginning of
all other hobby-training videos being
captioned.
— airlines helping the deaf
Delta – flight personnel wearing ASL pins
Virgin Atlantic Airways – giving deaf
passengers their own ASL pins
Southwest – voice for relay services and TTY use
United – asks deaf passengers to identify themselves
Which is best? The best thing is a safe, and hassle-
free flight!
— a piece removed from cars
In one city, in an effort to eliminate noise
pollution, a group is pushing to have
horns removed from their cars. If it
succeeds it may be great for the deaf –
in that it may prevent road rage
directed at them, by angry and impatient
hearing drivers, upset that they don’t
“respond” to horns!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
09/01/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/