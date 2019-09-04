2019/09/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 4, 2019

— opportunity for deaf interested in magic

We have a good number of deaf people that do

magic tricks. Some of them are stage performers.

How do they learn magic? Possibly by taking

lessons or by self-teaching. Well, one

company is captioning its magic-training

videos. Hopefully this is the beginning of

all other hobby-training videos being

captioned.

— airlines helping the deaf

Delta – flight personnel wearing ASL pins

Virgin Atlantic Airways – giving deaf

passengers their own ASL pins

Southwest – voice for relay services and TTY use

United – asks deaf passengers to identify themselves

Which is best? The best thing is a safe, and hassle-

free flight!

— a piece removed from cars

In one city, in an effort to eliminate noise

pollution, a group is pushing to have

horns removed from their cars. If it

succeeds it may be great for the deaf –

in that it may prevent road rage

directed at them, by angry and impatient

hearing drivers, upset that they don’t

“respond” to horns!

