2019/09/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 5, 2019
— announcement but years to implement
A New York City subway system made a big announcement,
that digital screens will be captioned for the benefit
of deaf passengers. Yet it will take several years for
all such screens to be installed at stations and
in all cars. Announcement is one thing; implementation
is another thing. Ever so frustrating!
— percentage that watch captions
A captioning advocate said more than half of
people that watch captions are not deaf.
True or false?
— lipreading machine
A lipreading machine? A joke? Well, there is a
tech company that is developing an app that can
read people’s lips, among other things. Purpose
is to allow financial clients to access their
own on-line records. 96 percent success rate with
access is what developers are saying.
