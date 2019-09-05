2019/09/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 5, 2019

— announcement but years to implement

A New York City subway system made a big announcement,

that digital screens will be captioned for the benefit

of deaf passengers. Yet it will take several years for

all such screens to be installed at stations and

in all cars. Announcement is one thing; implementation

is another thing. Ever so frustrating!

— percentage that watch captions

A captioning advocate said more than half of

people that watch captions are not deaf.

True or false?

— lipreading machine

A lipreading machine? A joke? Well, there is a

tech company that is developing an app that can

read people’s lips, among other things. Purpose

is to allow financial clients to access their

own on-line records. 96 percent success rate with

access is what developers are saying.

