2019/09/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 6, 2019

— hard of hearing people say lipreading fails sometimes

An advocate who is hard of hearing said there are ten

different reasons why lipreading fails them? One

reason is interesting – depending too much on captions

instead of watching actors’ lips!

— KFC great way to serve deaf drive-ins

KFC, very aware of difficulties some chains deal

with deaf drive-in customers, came up with an

idea. This chain developed a training video

to show all employees and all managers how

to deal with a typical deaf-drive in. They

say it is working very well. Hmm, lets’ see

if other chains will copy KFC’s idea? The

concern is that if employees are shown the

video 6 months ago, will they immediately

remember the steps to take? Many forget what

they learn unless it is repetitive.

— worldwide chain laughs at deaf

A deaf woman ordered a prepaid cellphone card,

but there was a misunderstanding over the cost.

As a result she overpaid. When she protested

and wanted the refund on the overpayment,

the clerk laughed very hard. The deaf woman

felt the clerk was mocking her deafness.

It took place at a 7-11 store, not in

USA but in the Philippines. This incident

went viral and as a result, the customer

care specialist from 7-11 Philippines

is now trying to get this matter taken

care of with an apology.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

09/01/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/