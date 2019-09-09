2019/09/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 9, 2019
— July’s debate and this week’s debate
The July presidential candidates debate did
not touch on the issue of the disabled. This
week, it will. Just see what each of ten
candidates has to say. Make sure they
mean it and is not all just talk.
— Helen Keller and a controversial issue
Did Helen Keller wish to have disabled people
killed? This is what The Federalist
(https://thefederalist.com) said. Keep in
mind she was extremely outspoken and was a
member of the Socialist Party of America.
— uncaptioned videos may involve three different laws
If a video you are watching is not captioned, what to do?
Can get quite confusing – there are 3 different laws
which may cover these uncaptioned videos! The ADA,
the the 21st Century Communications and Video Act (CVAA)
and the Rehabilitation Act (Section 508). This is
why Disability Law is a growing legal field.
