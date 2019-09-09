2019/09/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 9, 2019

— July’s debate and this week’s debate

The July presidential candidates debate did

not touch on the issue of the disabled. This

week, it will. Just see what each of ten

candidates has to say. Make sure they

mean it and is not all just talk.

— Helen Keller and a controversial issue

Did Helen Keller wish to have disabled people

killed? This is what The Federalist

(https://thefederalist.com) said. Keep in

mind she was extremely outspoken and was a

member of the Socialist Party of America.

— uncaptioned videos may involve three different laws

If a video you are watching is not captioned, what to do?

Can get quite confusing – there are 3 different laws

which may cover these uncaptioned videos! The ADA,

the the 21st Century Communications and Video Act (CVAA)

and the Rehabilitation Act (Section 508). This is

why Disability Law is a growing legal field.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

09/08/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/