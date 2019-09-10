2019/09/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 10, 2019

— a twist in a deaf prisoner lawsuit

A lawsuit has been filed in Georgia but with a

twist – it is not only just prisons

discriminating against deaf prisoners, but

that the state parole system is not

accessible to deaf parolees.

— KFC mess, again, Jack in the Box mess

Some big fast food chains would get into trouble

with deaf customers. Recently a KFC window person

told a deaf person he was too busy (and was

fired). And now this A Jack in the Box person

refused to serve a deaf person, and also

mocked her deafness; this deaf person stood

her ground for two hours and was still

refused service. If it is good news, the

Jack in the Box person was fired. Next

fast food, next Deaf Mess! And next

Fast Food Law Suit. This may never stop.

— city employees post video mocking the deaf

Employees of the City Emergency Services Department

in Lumberton, NC posted a video making fun of the

deaf. City officials were upset about it, and have

asked the North Carolina Division of Services for

the Deaf and Hard of Hearing to give a

sensitivity training session.

