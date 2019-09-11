2019/09/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 11, 2019

— definition of disabled

What is disabled? An advocate said as long as the person is

not in hospital then that person is not disabled. Yes,

it means the deaf as well as the wheelchair and the blind!

— medical care for deaf only or for both deaf and disabled

Joanna T. Bisgrove, who is deaf, practices Family

Medicine in Oregon, a town in Wisconsin. As a younger

woman her goal was to provide medical care only for

the deaf and the hard of hearing. But her

views changed and she provides medical care for

the deaf, the hard of hearing, the disabled and for

women and for other disadvantaged groups.

— 4th non-existent deaf nation

In the past we have read about these three non-existent

deaf nations (Islay as written up in a novel; deaf colony

in Georgia proposed by John Flournoy, and a relatively

recent attempt to establish Laurent, SD as a ASL-speaking

town). Here is a fourth one nowadays – Deaf Republic,

as idealized by a deaf poet. Fifth deaf nation

coming up????

