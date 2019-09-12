2019/09/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 12, 2019

— Coda hairstylist and the deaf customer

In a newspaper story a Coda hairstylist said that

her deaf parents never got a haircut, uncomfortable

in the chair and explaining the choice of a haircut

with the hair cutter. DeafDigest editor is comfortable

with a hearing barber, even to the point of traveling

from home to another part of the city. He, however,

would not go to other barbers, by the way!

— refusing to hire the hearing

Gary Hopkins, not deaf, owns a chain of coffee

houses. He only hires the deaf to work for him,

saying they are better employees. The Coffee house

chain is not in USA, but in South Africa.

— deaf volunteer firefighters

We have deaf volunteer firefighters, helping to fight

fires in smaller American towns. Exactly how many

do we have? A newspaper story said we have

several. What is several? A few (1 to 5)

or quite a few (6-10) or not too many

(11-15)?

