2019/09/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 13, 2019

— Deaf Dollar or Hearing Dollar

Russell Stein, deaf owner of Mozzeria, the

pizzeria in San Francisco, was quoted

in an interview, as very slightly revised:

I read an article recently that shows how in Asian

communities, a dollar circulates for 28 days. In the

Jewish community, it’s 19 days. In the black community,

it’s 6 hours. In the Deaf community, that dollar is gone

out of the community in just seconds.

DeafDigest’s response:

Employing the deaf in the Mozzeria kitchen is more

important than worrying on how long the Deaf Dollar

stays in the Deaf Community! It is not realistic

to drive 40-50 miles to a deaf-owned store just to

make sure the Deaf Dollar stays in the community.

— sharp decrease in lipreading percentage

A deaf woman who works as a Legal Assistant said

that the last time she was tested for lipreading

she was rated at 98 percent accuracy but admitted

that it is now around 70 percent accuracy in

everyday life. This is not a surprise – those that

run lipreading tests may possibly inflate the

percentage to make their audiology clinic look good?

— hearing man angry that Burger King hired a deaf person

A hearing man tweeted, saying it was wrong for Burger

King to hire the deaf as order taker. Burger King

responded, and was praised everywhere for shaming

that hearing man. It could only take place in

Indonesia!

