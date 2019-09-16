Deafdigest » Mid-Week

2019/09/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 16, 2019

— interesting reason some hearing love captions

There is an interesting reason why some hearing
people love captions. They hate the loud sounds
while watching the movie!

 

— ASL becomes WSL

ASL could become WSL (Work Sign Language). There
was an article about importance of sign language
in the work place. An example would be a deaf
digital printer using sign language for the
word “merge” to tell the hearing digital printer
to combine two pictures into one picture.

 

 

— understanding the legal process

A deaf person was arrested. The district
attorney said:

he has hard time understanding the legal process
because of his deafness

DeafDigest is sure that many hearing prisoners
do have a hard time understanding the legal
process!

 

