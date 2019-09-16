2019/09/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 16, 2019

— interesting reason some hearing love captions

There is an interesting reason why some hearing

people love captions. They hate the loud sounds

while watching the movie!

— ASL becomes WSL

ASL could become WSL (Work Sign Language). There

was an article about importance of sign language

in the work place. An example would be a deaf

digital printer using sign language for the

word “merge” to tell the hearing digital printer

to combine two pictures into one picture.

— understanding the legal process

A deaf person was arrested. The district

attorney said:

he has hard time understanding the legal process

because of his deafness

DeafDigest is sure that many hearing prisoners

do have a hard time understanding the legal

process!

