2019/09/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 16, 2019
— interesting reason some hearing love captions
There is an interesting reason why some hearing
people love captions. They hate the loud sounds
while watching the movie!
— ASL becomes WSL
ASL could become WSL (Work Sign Language). There
was an article about importance of sign language
in the work place. An example would be a deaf
digital printer using sign language for the
word “merge” to tell the hearing digital printer
to combine two pictures into one picture.
— understanding the legal process
A deaf person was arrested. The district
attorney said:
he has hard time understanding the legal process
because of his deafness
DeafDigest is sure that many hearing prisoners
do have a hard time understanding the legal
process!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
09/15/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/