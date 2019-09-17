2019/09/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 17, 2019
— written communications not always the best
Some deaf people love written communications. Some
deaf people don’t like written communications.
An advocate said:
If you use written communications, make sure you are understood.
This is important because head-nodding with a smile does not
always mean written communications is understood!
— first-ever in Hollywood
Deaf writers. Deaf producers, Deaf creators. Deaf actors.
All in a Sundance TV show! This is the “This
Close” program. First-time all-deaf-all-everything
in Hollywood. Just hope hearing audience loves it.
This is the most important thing.
— Customer Service, no; Accessibility Experts, yes!
British Airways will no longer allow its Customer
Service team to handle issues with deaf and disabled
travel. Instead, a new team – Accessibility Experts
team will handle it. A hint for American airline
groups that know nothing about the needs of
the deaf?
