2019/09/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 17, 2019

— written communications not always the best

Some deaf people love written communications. Some

deaf people don’t like written communications.

An advocate said:

If you use written communications, make sure you are understood.

This is important because head-nodding with a smile does not

always mean written communications is understood!

— first-ever in Hollywood

Deaf writers. Deaf producers, Deaf creators. Deaf actors.

All in a Sundance TV show! This is the “This

Close” program. First-time all-deaf-all-everything

in Hollywood. Just hope hearing audience loves it.

This is the most important thing.

— Customer Service, no; Accessibility Experts, yes!

British Airways will no longer allow its Customer

Service team to handle issues with deaf and disabled

travel. Instead, a new team – Accessibility Experts

team will handle it. A hint for American airline

groups that know nothing about the needs of

the deaf?

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

09/15/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/