2019/09/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 18, 2019

— police to the food rescue

Yet, again another fast food incident, a deaf

man was refused service at the Taco Bell

drive-thru in Kettering, Ohio. The deaf man

stood his ground, insisting that he be served.

Police was called in – instead of arresting

the deaf person, they helped get the order for

him! As a consequence the server who refused

was fired and the staff had to be retrained!

— witnessing deaf issues with the servers

When fast food places refuse to serve the

deaf, is it because of past unpleasant

experiences with them? DeafDigest editor,

over the years has witnessed:

an oral deaf person insisting on using

hard-to-understand voice to place a

complicated order. Wouldn’t write notes.

a hard of hearing person haggling with

a the check out counter person, voice

only. Wouldn’t write notes.

Each incident took about five minutes

to resolve, with the line getting longer

and longer.

— deaf soccer player’s deafness insulted by opponent

A 17-year old deaf soccer player, in a recent game,

was insulted about his deafness by an opponent.

It took place in Great Britain. Can’t happen in

USA? Well, there are always insults everywhere

in the world. It is always unfortunate that is

happens. The hearing player’s team is looking

into this matter, saying one player’s actions

do not reflect on the entire organization.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

09/15/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/