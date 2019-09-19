2019/09/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 19, 2019

— all interpreter program students pass their courses

Is it possible, a 100 percent pass rate by all

interpreting program students at a community

college? Certainly there are alwys some

interpreting program dropouts, but a 100 percent

pass rate? This “achievement” was announced

at a graduation ceremony. All stories, however,

may raise some red flags. It said:

no one is sure how many students achieved that

milestone!

— cleaning up negative sign language

For years deaf people have used negative name-signs

for friends that were deaf but with other disabilities.

These name-signs were accepted in the past, but possibly

no more because of political correctness. It is happening

in Belgium where deaf people have been asked to stop these

negative name-signs. Hopefully this will spread all over

the world.

— Starbucks’ confusing roles

Do Starbucks support the deaf? Well, there was a big

story years ago of deaf New Yorkers filing a discrimination

lawsuit against Starbucks. Yet, Starbucks established a

deaf coffee place on H Street in Washington, DC, not

too far from the Gallaudet campus. Still, Starbucks has

refused to donate a penny to help promote the annual

H Street Festival. Starbucks good and bad to the deaf,

both!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

09/15/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/