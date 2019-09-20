2019/09/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 20, 2019

— deaf in “face-to-face with hearing” jobs

Years ago an intellectually-challenged deaf man

was employed in a supermarket, doing all these

jobs – stocking, sweeping the floors, bagging

the goods, carrying bags to customers’ cars, etc.

All of a sudden the supermarket was short of

check out cashiers and grabbed the deaf man

as a last-minute cashier with minimumal training.

They found he did such a great job that he became

a permanent cashier. This being said, there

was a survey today which said:

95 percent of customers said that having a deaf

cashier led to faster service, high efficiency

rate and near-zero errors.

— Tennessee Highway Patrol problems with deaf calls

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office said that the

Tennessee Highway Patrol 911-dispatch system

has problems forwarding deaf-help calls to

the police drivers. This is not the best news.

— reason tech companies create apps for deaf

According to a newspaper story, tech companies

want to create apps to help the deaf and the

disabled. The reason is to help business for

these tech giants.

