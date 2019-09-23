2019/09/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 23, 2019

— just seven interpreters employed by New York courts

A newspaper today said that only seven interpreters are

employed by the New York court system, and all of them

work in the New York metro area. Would that mean

no interpreters for courts in the bigger New

York Cities (Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse)? Also

seven interpreters is not enough! For that reason

there have been delays with the deaf in the

court room due to unavailable interpreters.

— forgetting a sign for a word

An article today says there are people that forget

a certain word for a story they were trying to

tell. It also said this happens to sign language

users that forget a certain sign for a certain

word. This is a nightmare that hearing speakers

and deaf signers face!

— stick shift driving may be dangerous to deaf

Could deaf people drive stick shift cars? Of course!

It requirees balance with both feet while letting

go of the clutch and stepping on the gas pedal.

This footwork requires sense of timing acquired

by experienced drivers. It is just that hearing

drivers hear the pressure on the gas pedal.

Deaf drivers cannot hear it. For one deaf

driver, it resulted in an accident – because

he temporarily lost his sense of timing

between the clutch and the gas pedal!

The car “ran off” and hit other vehicles.

