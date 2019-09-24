2019/09/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 24, 2019

— Gallaudet to expand internationally

Gallaudet University has reached agreement with

the Federal Government of Nigeria to establish

a University for the deaf. It will be located

in either Abuja or Shagamu. It has been the

trend of American universities to expand

both nationally and internationally.

— a company ordered to hire ADA consultant

A company lost ADA job discrimination lawsuit.

The company had to pay damages; had to undergo

training – and one more thing – the judge

required the company to hire a full time

ADA consultant! This is probably a great, but

a judical order. In most cases, retraining

is enough to make the judge happy.

— a dinner conversation led to beach alert system

Randy Dean, not deaf, has two deaf sons. Randy,

a safety officer for L.A. County Department of

Beaches and Harbors, was having a dinner

conversation with one son. That son casually

mentioned that deaf people depend on flashing

signalers. That led to Randy’s idea of mounting

a beach-long string of strobe lights to alert

deaf people of emergencies. That simple a

casual comment!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

09/22/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/