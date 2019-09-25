2019/09/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 25, 2019
— stealing bills from each other
The Democrats accuse the Republicans of
stealing bills from each other and getting
credit for it.
The Republicans are also accusing the
Democrats of the same thing (above).
It is taking place in Nassau county (NY).
One of the involved bills is:
Providing reasonable accommodation for the hearing-impaired!
— welfare check on a deaf person
Law enforcement people do welfare checks on
some people to make sure all is OK with them.
It may be different with some deaf people that
do not understand why the police officers
are at the door. This was a warning
that an advocate wrote in a newspaper.
— important for deaf to read hearing body language
An interpreter said it is important for deaf people
to understand hearing body language. Very often
a hearing person would not tell the truth, but the
deaf person may not know it through the interpreter.
The body language is the one that raises red
flag among untruthful hearing people!
