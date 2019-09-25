2019/09/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 25, 2019

— stealing bills from each other

The Democrats accuse the Republicans of

stealing bills from each other and getting

credit for it.

The Republicans are also accusing the

Democrats of the same thing (above).

It is taking place in Nassau county (NY).

One of the involved bills is:

Providing reasonable accommodation for the hearing-impaired!

— welfare check on a deaf person

Law enforcement people do welfare checks on

some people to make sure all is OK with them.

It may be different with some deaf people that

do not understand why the police officers

are at the door. This was a warning

that an advocate wrote in a newspaper.

— important for deaf to read hearing body language

An interpreter said it is important for deaf people

to understand hearing body language. Very often

a hearing person would not tell the truth, but the

deaf person may not know it through the interpreter.

The body language is the one that raises red

flag among untruthful hearing people!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

09/22/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/