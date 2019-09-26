2019/09/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 26, 2019

— difficult for European deaf to understand Brexit

When Brexit issues are being discussed at the

EU Parliament or anywhere in the media, the

deaf people have a hard time understanding.

A big reason for it is lack of captions! This

is what a deaf British activist said.

— an obit printed something vague about captions

In an obit, it said the deceased worked for

TV Time and that this organization was the

first to get involved with closed captions.

True or not true? The WGBH, a Boston PBS station,

was the first one to carry captions during

the seventies. Helping develop the testing

and the approving of use of Line 21 for

captions was the National Bureau of Standards.

How and to what extent was TV Time involved?

A captioning veteran said:

I never heard of TV Time. During my years

with open and closed captions, there was

never any discussion of TV Time.

— 7 month count-down for a deaf-owned business

Spring 2020 is about seven months away. For

Mozzeria, based in San Franciso, the goal is

to open a new pizza place on H Street, NE

near Gallaudet on or by Spring 2020. Just

hope San Francisco-built pizza tastes the same

as Washington, DC-built pizza. Water and

dough tastes differ region by region, city by

city.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

09/22/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/