2019/09/27

— a fact about Glennie we didn’t know about

Evelyn Glennie, who is deaf, is one of the world’s

best musicians, playing with percussion instruments.

She faced a career crisis when 9/11 took place.

She travels everywhere in the world, giving

performances. Before 9/11 she was able to bring

all of her musical instruments. Because of travel

restrictions after 9/11 she cannot bring her

instruments. Instead she has learned how to adapt

to instruments that are given her at different cities,

even if she wasn’t comfortable with it!

— CI surgeon’s interesting comment

A CI surgeon said that he does not understand why

there are some CI successes and also some CI

failures!

— a deaf child on his own

An obit today said that the deceased, who was deaf,

had to be brave as a child. He lived quite a distance

from a deaf school, requiring a long bus ride all

by himself. He had to change buses at one station.

He carried a note around his neck, telling people

of his name and his destination so that he could

be helped by them! It worked. This method, however,

is not a good idea these days.

