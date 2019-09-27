2019/09/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 27, 2019
— a fact about Glennie we didn’t know about
Evelyn Glennie, who is deaf, is one of the world’s
best musicians, playing with percussion instruments.
She faced a career crisis when 9/11 took place.
She travels everywhere in the world, giving
performances. Before 9/11 she was able to bring
all of her musical instruments. Because of travel
restrictions after 9/11 she cannot bring her
instruments. Instead she has learned how to adapt
to instruments that are given her at different cities,
even if she wasn’t comfortable with it!
— CI surgeon’s interesting comment
A CI surgeon said that he does not understand why
there are some CI successes and also some CI
failures!
— a deaf child on his own
An obit today said that the deceased, who was deaf,
had to be brave as a child. He lived quite a distance
from a deaf school, requiring a long bus ride all
by himself. He had to change buses at one station.
He carried a note around his neck, telling people
of his name and his destination so that he could
be helped by them! It worked. This method, however,
is not a good idea these days.
