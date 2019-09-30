2019/09/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 30, 2019
— social event to get deaf leaders and community leaders together
A social event took part that involved deaf leaders and
community leaders (hearing). While it was part of the
International Week of the Deaf, the purpose was to help
both groups to get to know each other better, and yes,
with interpreters and with CART captions.
— good old days or bad old days
Before the internet and other tech devices, a
deaf employee, who wasn’t feeling well, had to
drive to his workplace to tell the boss that
he had to stay home to get well. This was
what a deaf man explained in a newspaper
interview. The same went for visiting friends,
unsure if they were home or not!
— important task for agencies finding jobs for deaf
There is an important task for job placement counselors
that work with the deaf. No one would hire a deaf person
that has a college degree in Electronic Technology.
He went to an agency that serves the deaf. His placement
counselor avoided asking employers that had these
anti-deaf attitudes and focused on employers that
were willing to hire the deaf. He found one –
and the deaf person was hired. In other words,
don’t waste time applying for jobs at places
that would not hire the deaf. We have ADA but
there are always employers that just won’t hire
the deaf, no matter what.
