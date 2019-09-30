2019/09/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 30, 2019

— social event to get deaf leaders and community leaders together

A social event took part that involved deaf leaders and

community leaders (hearing). While it was part of the

International Week of the Deaf, the purpose was to help

both groups to get to know each other better, and yes,

with interpreters and with CART captions.

— good old days or bad old days

Before the internet and other tech devices, a

deaf employee, who wasn’t feeling well, had to

drive to his workplace to tell the boss that

he had to stay home to get well. This was

what a deaf man explained in a newspaper

interview. The same went for visiting friends,

unsure if they were home or not!

— important task for agencies finding jobs for deaf

There is an important task for job placement counselors

that work with the deaf. No one would hire a deaf person

that has a college degree in Electronic Technology.

He went to an agency that serves the deaf. His placement

counselor avoided asking employers that had these

anti-deaf attitudes and focused on employers that

were willing to hire the deaf. He found one –

and the deaf person was hired. In other words,

don’t waste time applying for jobs at places

that would not hire the deaf. We have ADA but

there are always employers that just won’t hire

the deaf, no matter what.

