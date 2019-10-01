2019/10/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 1, 2019

— deaf attending a hearing conference

Could a deaf person function well while attending

a hearing (professional) conference? A Conference

& Incentive Travel magazine raised this issue

in an article. From personal experience, DeafDigest

editor has seen a keynote speaker moving back and

forth across the stage, blocking the view of an

interpreter; captions not working at all; CART

not working at all; being ignored when a hand

is raised to bring attention; communications going

so fast across the table that the interpreter

couldn’t catch up; being lost for a few minutes

when the interpreter goes to the restroom, and

so on.

— ransomware hitting the deaf

Ransomeware is scary. We must deal with it.

There was a story today that Demant, one of the

world’s largest manufacturers of hearing aids,

was hit by ransomware. The company expects to

lose around 94 million dollars. Demant?

Where? In Denmark. Yet, still scary.

— involved or not invovled with genetically deaf babies

Maria Vorontsova, not deaf, is stuck in an angry debate

about genetics in babies. The issue is – should a

baby be born naturally or be created deaf or be

created hearing? This article was published in the

Bloomberg today. Maria Vorontsova? Who is she?

She is the daughter of Vladimir Putin! A Putin

involved with Deaf Culture? She is an endocrinologist.

