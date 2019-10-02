2019/10/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 2, 2019

— hating it the most

What do a deaf person hates the most? Being

invited to a hearing party and not able to

carry on a conversation with a hearing person

because of the crowded room and noisy conditions.

This was what a deaf person mentioned in a

newspaper interview.

— ADA law vs medical confidentiality law

A mess of a lawsuit that the Maryland judge admitted

it was. ADA requires interpreters; the husband of a

deaf patient did not want to tell her what his

medical condition was. He was afraid that the

presence of an interpreter would ruin the

confidentiality of his medical condition.

So, which law is which? An ugly situation it

certainly was!

— a magazine’s crazy claim

The Detective Magazine is for people that love

to read about how fictional crimes are solved.

It said that hearing impaired readers can benefit

from audio broadcasting of articles in that

magazine. For the deaf people that cannot

discriminate sound, how?

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

09/29/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/