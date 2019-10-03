2019/10/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 3, 2019

— a shocking law

A web posting today said:

International sporting law forbids athletes with disabilities from

competing against those who don’t. Inevitably, some players outshine their

counterparts despite missing limbs or senses. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has

the story of a man with disabilities who rolls past the competition.

huh!

We have many, many, many deaf athletes that play against the hearing.

Gallaudet plays against hearing in ALL sports.

International law? Says who?

— confusing wording on captioning equipment

A multi-screen theatrical complex said:

At least one theater has equipment for the

hearing-impaired

This wording is confusing. “At least” means one or

more – and what if we went to one theater to watch a

certain movie and there is no captioning equipment

for it? Guess, this is the reason why we have so

many ADA attorneys fighting it out in the courts.

— fake-CI hearing actor

Bryton James, not deaf, is an actor; he plays the

Devon role in the “The Young and the Restless”

soap opera. Many fans thought he was actually

deaf because of the fake-CI that he wore on the

TV series! He said in that role he still wears

the CI that has since then been hidden. Adding

a fake-hidden-CI to a fake-visible-CI !

