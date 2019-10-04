2019/10/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 4, 2019

— not allowed to touch patients

Alexandra Adams, who is deaf-blind, will become

the first deaf-blind physician in Great Britain.

While she was attending a medical school she was

warned by hospitals not to touch patients

during their medical exams! She said the warning

was discriminatory because doctors always touch

patients to look for their medical problems.

Yes, the hospitals backed off on their

discriminatory warnings.

— weird captioning

Sometimes captioning is weird. In a sports bar

two TV sets were showing the same sports event.

On one TV the captions were shown. On the next

TV set captions did not show up at all. Or

of captions that seem to dance around. Why?

maybe the cable carrier messed it up. Maybe

the video distributor messed it up. Maybe

there was a bad modem or a bad router?

Would complaints to FCC help? DeafDigest is

not sure.

— New York’s ASL-signing EMT first responder

Bryan Gallagher, New York City’s new EMT first

responder, knows ASL because his sister is deaf

and the family uses ASL to communicate with her.

In a TV interview, Bryan said he hopes to be able

to help the deaf in need of emergency medical

responses. Hope so, because it all depends on

where he is stationed at, and where the emergency

takes place. New York City is that huge and one

just cannot zip around the city in matter of

minutes!

