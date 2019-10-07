2019/10/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 7, 2019

— a disappointing dismissal of an interpreting lawsuit

The Utah Shakespeare Festival refused to provide interpreters,

instead providing only the captions. When the deaf groups

protested, the festival people mockingly challenged them

to go ahead and file a lawsuit. They did, and the judge

quickly dismissed it, saying captions is sufficient.

The deaf group is now pondering its next move.

— Gene Editing; Russia vs USA

Seems Russia is in a hurry to “win” the Gene Editing

race. They’re pretty much pushing hard with this race.

The Americans, because of ethical concerns and possible

long-term medical consequences, want to take it slow

and careful. What this means is that removing the

deafness gene has become a priority with the Russian

scientists.

— Deaf Greenhouse wishes to encourage the deaf

H Street Greenhouse, in Washington, DC, is not a

greenhouse for gardeners but a workspace for

future deaf entrepreneurs. It is not too far from

Gallaudet. This group is hoping to attract deaf

architects, engineers, developers, construction

managers and so on. Not too long time ago,

a deaf instructor in the Gallaudet Department of

Business pushed for such an incubator site for

future deaf entrepreneurs. He was not successful.

Is H Street Greenhouse sort of same as Weworks?

Sort of, in a way, yes!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

10/06/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/