2019/10/08

— an article for movie-lovers disrepects Marlee Matlin!

An article in a movie magazine said that Marlee Matlin is

one of the greatest acting one-hit wonders. It implies that

she “disappeared” after winning the Oscar for her “Children

of a Lesser God.” The writer does not realize that

Marlee has moved on to a lengthy career in acting in

TV, stage and TV with 66 acting credits – much more than

the average hearing movie actors!

— Supreme Court says no to ADA with technology

This is scary. The Supreme Court refused to take

a case on a blind peron not able to use web sites

– and had the case sent back to lower court. Who

knows – future deaf and technology discrimination

cases may be refused by the Supreme Court.

Scary? Yes.

— Los Angeles won’t listen to advice from deaf

Deaf students wanted to give input (hint – Deaf Space)

to the city of Los Angeles on construction of a new

school building. The city refused to listen; as a

result, there is a lawsuit for that reason.

Deaf people know better than hearing architects

and hearing engineers on what is best for them!

