2019/10/09

— Best Deaf Halloween movie

For those that love horror movies, the best Deaf

Horror movie is Hush. A horror movie buff made his

selection of best horror movies to watch and Hush

was the only one with a deaf character.

— in case of emergencies, use text, not apps

A police department said that in case of emergencies

involving the deaf, do not use apps; just use text.

Reason is that apps are much slower – need to set

these up and then to put it to use. Wastes

a lot of time – and each second counts!

— hearing business that resist ADA are hurting themselves

A question came up today – it said:

But why did enterprises ever resist? It’s a mystery

because being more accessible is just good for business.

Bad attitude? Fear of hassles with the deaf? Fear of

more and more lawsuits even if they follow ADA rules?

Fear of going broke on these ADA-fixes? We may never

know!

