2019/10/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 10, 2019

— city council meeting captions delayed until 2025

Orillia, a city of some 30,000 people, has agreed

to postpone city meeting captions until 2025.

The reason is cost – approximately $20,000

in annual costs. ADA? No, Orillia is in

Ontario.

— OK to start a career at the bottom

For some reason a good number of deaf graduates

from colleges do not like to start at the bottom

while beginning their careers. They want to

start at the top. It was different with

deaf chef Kurt Ramborger. He started his

restaurant career as a dishwasher, before

beginning his upwards climb.

— fifth largest deaf population in USA

A public official said that Tampa Bay has the

fifth largest population of deaf residents

in USA. Fifth largest? What about metro

areas of Washington, DC, Rochester,

Frederick, New York, Austin, Fremont,

Los Angeles, Chicago? Tampa Bay bigger

than any of these areas? DeafDigest

editor isn’t sure!

