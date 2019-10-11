2019/10/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 11, 2019

— the power of the beach flashing emergency warning lights

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors

will be setting up a powerful beach flashing emergency

warning lights to alert the deaf in case of weather warnings

and tsunami warnings. How powerful is it? A deaf person

could see the warning lights from a quarter of mile

away. Yes, it helped that the department director

has two deaf adult sons.

— public wi-fi for the deaf

LinkNYC (New York City) has kiosks that provides free

wi-fi for the public. It is said to be very fast.

With these kiosks is a Video Relay Service for

the benefit of the deaf. Hopefully this concept

will spread to other American cities.

— disabled accommodations same as deaf accommodations

There was a big story in today’s newspapers about

Jimmy Anderson, not deaf, who is disabled and is a

legislator in Wisconsin. He needs a caregiver to allow

him to function in everyday life, meaning attending

legislative sessions. He accused legislators of

deciding what is best for him without asking him

about his needs. Pretty much the same as with

many hearing people deciding what is best for the

deaf without asking the deaf what is best for them!

Very sad.

