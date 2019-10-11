2019/10/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 11, 2019
— the power of the beach flashing emergency warning lights
The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors
will be setting up a powerful beach flashing emergency
warning lights to alert the deaf in case of weather warnings
and tsunami warnings. How powerful is it? A deaf person
could see the warning lights from a quarter of mile
away. Yes, it helped that the department director
has two deaf adult sons.
— public wi-fi for the deaf
LinkNYC (New York City) has kiosks that provides free
wi-fi for the public. It is said to be very fast.
With these kiosks is a Video Relay Service for
the benefit of the deaf. Hopefully this concept
will spread to other American cities.
— disabled accommodations same as deaf accommodations
There was a big story in today’s newspapers about
Jimmy Anderson, not deaf, who is disabled and is a
legislator in Wisconsin. He needs a caregiver to allow
him to function in everyday life, meaning attending
legislative sessions. He accused legislators of
deciding what is best for him without asking him
about his needs. Pretty much the same as with
many hearing people deciding what is best for the
deaf without asking the deaf what is best for them!
Very sad.
