2019/10/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 14, 2019
— World’s greatest inventor – a fact true or false
Thomas A. Edison, who was deaf, has been acknowledged
as the world’s greatest inventor. In a story today
it said that he invented the phonograph despite
not being able to hear or understand or follow
the music. He would use his teeth to feel the
vibrations to know if the music was right or
wrong. True or false?
— Disabled Student Services or Disabled Students Collective
All universities have administration-run Disabled
Student Services. What about a student-run group?
There is one at George Washington University – called
the Disabled Students Collective. Do both groups
agree or disagree on the needs that deaf students
face?
— always in a discussion about films
It never fails, that everytime there is a panel
or a workshop discussion about films, an issue
always comes up. It is why few film producers
would cast deaf actors, whereas most won’t!
