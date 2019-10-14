2019/10/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 14, 2019

— World’s greatest inventor – a fact true or false

Thomas A. Edison, who was deaf, has been acknowledged

as the world’s greatest inventor. In a story today

it said that he invented the phonograph despite

not being able to hear or understand or follow

the music. He would use his teeth to feel the

vibrations to know if the music was right or

wrong. True or false?

— Disabled Student Services or Disabled Students Collective

All universities have administration-run Disabled

Student Services. What about a student-run group?

There is one at George Washington University – called

the Disabled Students Collective. Do both groups

agree or disagree on the needs that deaf students

face?

— always in a discussion about films

It never fails, that everytime there is a panel

or a workshop discussion about films, an issue

always comes up. It is why few film producers

would cast deaf actors, whereas most won’t!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

10/13/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/