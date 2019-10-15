2019/10/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 15, 2019

— these surprise hearing babies

There have been stories of deaf couples that only

want deaf babies. There have been many cases of

generations of deaf families surprisingly giving

birth to hearing babies. And these surprised

parents end up loving their hearing babies!

— Deaf Uber drivers’ issue with surprised passengers

A deaf Uber driver sends a text to a passenger informing

him of his deafness. The passenger apparently does not

fully realize it and is surprised when the driver is

deaf. This has been the issue these deaf drivers

have with them.

— Old boss and New boss

It is almost always the same old story that the old

boss liked a deaf employee and gave him accommodations.

And the new boss, not liking the deaf employee, would

give him a hard time. It has happened to Walmart,

which by the way, has many deaf employees (in these

lower entry positions)

