2019/10/16

— a twist to a new ADA discrimination lawsuit

Lawsuits often come with twists, and there is one –

a Dairy Queen outlet in Tennessee has been slapped

with an ADA violation lawsuit. The accusation is

that the employer failed to adjust the health code

to accommodate the employee’s cochlear implant!

DeafDigest editor does not know what to make of it.

— back and forth deaf and hearing, now deaf

For some reason the leading Hawkeye Comic

character was hearing and then became deaf

and the back to hearing. And now this –

the new series – Marvel’s Hawkeye: Freefall,

to come out in January 2020, the character

is now deaf. Why not just remain deaf

instead of switching back and forth?

— Minnesota’s deaf judge

Judge Paul Benshoof, Bemidji, MN, was

voted as one of Minnesota’s “50 over

50″ and he is deaf (but functions as

a hearing person). We have had a number

of judges that were deaf, but don’t think

we’ve had any of them reaching out to

help the deaf. Judge Benshoof is

different. He was praised for his

advocacy on behalf of the deaf.

