2019/10/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 17, 2019

— hands-on captioning vs AI-created captions

Which is best for the deaf – hands-on captioning vs

AI-created captions? Hands-on captioning is always the

best; AI never wins – but hands-on is expensive while

AI is very inexpensive. Your choice! DeafDigest

editor selects hands-on all the time always.

— Jacksonville (Illinois), yes, other deaf communities, no!

The City of Jacksonville council passed a resolution to

support always-on TV captions. Will hearing businesses

listen? Hope so, because it is where Illinois School

for the Deaf is located. A resolution means nothing

unless the business people use their hands to turn

on the captions for good. Other deaf communities –

Frederick, Fremont, Indianapolis, etc – do these

town councils pass these captioning laws? No!

— telling the deaf about bad weather

A city said it is not easy to tell the deaf about

weather problems. If there are blizzards and hurricanes,

it is possible to have an interpreter on TV. But if

there is a tornado, no, not possible. Same with

earthquakes. This is why these cities depend on

the internet to give updates to the deaf. But

if internet captioning is bad, then it is another

problem. This is a big issue that the National Oceanic

and Atmospheric Administration is worried about.

