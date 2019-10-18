2019/10/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 18, 2019

— a national park for deaf people that love to travel

Deaf people love to travel, just that interpreters

and captions are required. A spokesperson at the

Yosemite National Park said:

We are the longest-running deaf services program in the

National Park Service

— almost 2,500 complaints

A hearing disabled woman filed nearly 2,500 complaints

regarding these ADA violations. She did, however,

file no-captions complaints on behalf of the deaf.

DeafDigest hopes that the national legal

system would not collapse over these excessive

filings! Anyway, a big question – were the deaf

people first consulted about her complaints

or was it filed without asking the deaf?

(hint – hearing people deciding what is best

for the deaf without asking the deaf first!)

— deaf filmgoers not important in one movie theater

In Great Britain, a movie theater invited a group of

deaf people to watch a preview of an upcoming

horror movie, saying it will be captioned. The

day came, and the movie wasn’t captioned. The

movie management said many hearing people showed

up and that was the reason the movie wasn’t

captioned. Yes, the deaf people were angry and

are now hitting the social media about it,

including a newspaper headline.

