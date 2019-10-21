2019/10/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 21, 2019
— half-captions; half-not captions
A deaf person made this comment:
The main movie I go to is captioned, but the
trailers are not captioned.
— real deaf in TV commercials, fake-deaf in movies & TV
Why is it that in TV commericals the sign language models
are real deaf, and that in some movies and TV some of the
sign language actors are fake-deaf? This is what one
web posting said!
— deaf drivers a secret from department of motor vehicles
Do state Department of Motor Vehicles know that some
drivers are deaf? Many do, but many don’t. This was
an issue brought up in a web posting today.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
10/20/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/