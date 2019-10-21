2019/10/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 21, 2019

— half-captions; half-not captions

A deaf person made this comment:

The main movie I go to is captioned, but the

trailers are not captioned.

— real deaf in TV commercials, fake-deaf in movies & TV

Why is it that in TV commericals the sign language models

are real deaf, and that in some movies and TV some of the

sign language actors are fake-deaf? This is what one

web posting said!

— deaf drivers a secret from department of motor vehicles

Do state Department of Motor Vehicles know that some

drivers are deaf? Many do, but many don’t. This was

an issue brought up in a web posting today.

