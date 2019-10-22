2019/10/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 22, 2019

— A doctor tells a lie

A doctor in Baton Rouge told a patient that he would not

provide an interpreter. The patient’s daughter was very

upset about it and shared the story with the investigative

team of a local TV news program. When confronted, the

doctor changed his story, saying it was all a misunderstanding

and that he contacted an interpreting agency and got no

response. Is the doctor telling the truth? DeafDigest

editor doesn’t think so.

— a magazine scolds directors for not casting deaf actors

Jack Thorne, a director, wrote in a magazine article

that the entertainment industry is doing a poor job

of casting the deaf as actors. He said that there are

great deaf actors that are not getting roles for

one reason – their deafness.

— a feud boxing match

Two politicians did not like each other and they agreed

to fight it out in a boxing ring. Proceeds from that

match would go to the mayor’s favorite charities.

The mayor chose Wiltshire Deaf Children’s Society

as one of the charities. Dale Heenan defeated

Bazil Solomon by a technical knockout. It could

only happen in Great Britain, not in USA!

