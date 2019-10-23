2019/10/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 23, 2019
— Russian scientist’s choice
A newspaper story said that Denis Rebrikov,
the Russian scientist, made a bad choice –
instead of trying to create a HIV-Resistant
gene, he chose to create a Deafness Gene.
— some still using old fashioned devices
A magazine article today said that there are still
some deaf people using old fashioned devices
(TTY machines and fax machines) despite new
technology nowadays.
— the CI person and the police officer
A young deaf man lost his CI when a police
officer, thinking he was disobedient, tased
him. The CI fell down and couldn’t be found.
The police officer didn’t know he was deaf.
And to make things worse, the police was
responding to an incident in which the
deaf man had nothing to do with it.
He was at the wrong place at the wrong
time. Very scary!
