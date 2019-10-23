2019/10/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 23, 2019

— Russian scientist’s choice

A newspaper story said that Denis Rebrikov,

the Russian scientist, made a bad choice –

instead of trying to create a HIV-Resistant

gene, he chose to create a Deafness Gene.

— some still using old fashioned devices

A magazine article today said that there are still

some deaf people using old fashioned devices

(TTY machines and fax machines) despite new

technology nowadays.

— the CI person and the police officer

A young deaf man lost his CI when a police

officer, thinking he was disobedient, tased

him. The CI fell down and couldn’t be found.

The police officer didn’t know he was deaf.

And to make things worse, the police was

responding to an incident in which the

deaf man had nothing to do with it.

He was at the wrong place at the wrong

time. Very scary!

