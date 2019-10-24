2019/10/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 24, 2019

— Supreme Court avoids a hot issue

Do our Supreme Court avoid a hot issue – ADA lawsuits

and is forever sending back to the lower courts these

such lawsuits? This is what one legal web site said!

— poker player certified as deaf

There was a controvery in Australia when Chris Smitton

entered the Deaf Poker Australia championship. Competing

deaf poker players felt he was hearing, but pretending

to be deaf. Smitton said he was always deaf. He won

the championship, thus angering everyone at the

tournament. The Deaf Poker Australia conducted

a full investigation into Smitton’s deafness

background and had him fully certified as deaf!

He is now able to keep $3,300 in prize money.

As a postscript, he knew nothing about the

tournament. But when he entered the casino,

there were posters on the walls about the

tournament and he decided to enter on the

spur of the moment!

— a jail discriminates against a deaf woman

A deaf woman was sentenced to five days in jail because of

a DUI charge. This jail allows minimum offenders to spend

time during the day on weekends instead of requiring them

to sleep overnight at a jail cell. But in her case, she

was told to sleep overnight. They told her it was

because of her deafness. Her family and her attorney

protested, forcing the jail to change its mind and to

allow her to sleep at home instead of a jail cell.

