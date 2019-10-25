2019/10/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 25, 2019

— a big reason why deaf people are not hired

There is a big reason why many, many employers

don’t want to hire the deaf. Discrimination?

Maybe not, but they feel deaf employees are

a safety issue at the workplace. Hearing employees

that can hear well, do have workplace accidents.

One does not have to hear to be safe; one has

to see, and deaf people certainly can see!

This issue was raised in a newspaper story.

— A deaf Shark Tank

Kobe Johnson, who is deaf, will be appearing on the

Shark Tank. His idea is a portable outdoor kitchen,

to be used on camping and outdoors trips. He founded

a company named Tailgate n Go, and hopes it is a

success in Colorado. Will he win? Just stay tuned

with the TV program.

— discrimination against deaf doctors

Deaf doctors suffer from discrimination in that

some patients may hesitate in revealing their

personal medical information in front of

doctors’ interpreters! It didn’t matter to

hearing patients that interpreters are

neutral and just convey the patients’

comments.

