2019/10/28

— honoring or mocking the deaf

DeafDigest editor is troubled by a oomment by a Coda

professional comedian. He said:

I used to do impersonations for my deaf family without using

my voice

This Coda is a successful comedian, hitting the night club

spots across USA. But, is he really honoring the deaf or

mocking the deaf?

— museums discriminating against the deaf

Do museums discriminate against the deaf despite

these ADA rules? A deaf person who likes to tour

small and privately-owned (and interesting)

museums, said yes! No interpreters; no

scripts of each exhibits, no captions etc.

Many such small museums are struggling for funds

and cannot afford these deaf accommodations.

— deaf AI depends on hearing facial expressions

Tomas Pfister, not deaf, is an expert with AI. In an

interview, he said he felt AI could figure out

hearing facial expressions and hearing body

language. Really?

