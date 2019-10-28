2019/10/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 28, 2019
— honoring or mocking the deaf
DeafDigest editor is troubled by a oomment by a Coda
professional comedian. He said:
I used to do impersonations for my deaf family without using
my voice
This Coda is a successful comedian, hitting the night club
spots across USA. But, is he really honoring the deaf or
mocking the deaf?
— museums discriminating against the deaf
Do museums discriminate against the deaf despite
these ADA rules? A deaf person who likes to tour
small and privately-owned (and interesting)
museums, said yes! No interpreters; no
scripts of each exhibits, no captions etc.
Many such small museums are struggling for funds
and cannot afford these deaf accommodations.
— deaf AI depends on hearing facial expressions
Tomas Pfister, not deaf, is an expert with AI. In an
interview, he said he felt AI could figure out
hearing facial expressions and hearing body
language. Really?
