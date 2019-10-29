2019/10/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 29, 2019

— must stay in bathroom when finished with it

If you are finished in the bathroom, it is best to

stay in it to make sure no water is leaking from

the toilet. It only takes maybe one or two minutes.

A deaf woman received a $5,000 water bill from her

city government. She had expected a bill of approximately

$260-$270. Deaf people cannot hear water being wasted

in the bathroom. Hearing people can. That woman is

now fighting the bill.

— more interpreters with upcoming elections

An interpreter was quoted in a newspaper story.

He said:

If you interpret it, they will come

He was talking about past political rallies

that the deaf people stay away from because

of no interpreters. And with interpreters

they will come.

An important thing – two interpreters, not

one interpreter.

— A big shock with new movie – Conductor

A new horror movie for deaf people that love

horror movies. A new film – Conductor

is coming out. It is about a deaf woman

that witnessed a horrible crime. Her shock

about this horrible crime left her as a

hearing woman!

