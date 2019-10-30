2019/10/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 30, 2019

— to the rescue of deaf woman with $5,000 water bill

DeafDigest yesterday posted a story of a deaf woman

hit with a $5,000 water bill because she couldn’t

hear the water leaking from the toilet. The city

Community Action Agency said they will take care

of this water bill.

— posted by a casting director

For an upcoming deaf movie, a casting director

posted this notice:

Email me about ASL acting roles. Also email me

if you are ASL-fluent. I will not answer other

emails

Wow!

— a stink attitude by a hearing boss

A deaf person applied for a job and did not get it.

Yes, he filed a discrimination lawsuit. What did

the hearing boss say:

If you cannot communicate with me, we cannot hire you!

Huh? What about gestures? What about written

notes? What about facial expressions? What

about body language? All of these that deaf

people will understand!

