2019/10/30

— to the rescue of deaf woman with $5,000 water bill
DeafDigest yesterday posted a story of a deaf woman
hit with a $5,000 water bill because she couldn’t
hear the water leaking from the toilet. The city
Community Action Agency said they will take care
of this water bill.
— posted by a casting director
For an upcoming deaf movie, a casting director
posted this notice:
Email me about ASL acting roles. Also email me
if you are ASL-fluent. I will not answer other
emails
Wow!
— a stink attitude by a hearing boss
A deaf person applied for a job and did not get it.
Yes, he filed a discrimination lawsuit. What did
the hearing boss say:
If you cannot communicate with me, we cannot hire you!
Huh? What about gestures? What about written
notes? What about facial expressions? What
about body language? All of these that deaf
people will understand!
