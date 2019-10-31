2019/10/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 31, 2019
— once and done open captions
The Midwest Theater in Nebraska was praised for showing
open captions of the movie Toy Story 4 way back in August.
September? No open captions. October? No open captions.
November is tomorrow and will there be open captions?
Do not know. Does it mean it is once and done open
captions showing by the Midwest Theater?
— a comment about Deaf Culture is Not a Rip-Off
An angry student wrote a letter to a campus newspaper
that Deaf Culture is Not a Rip-Off. She was upset that
ASL was not accepted as a foreign langauge credit.
There are always debates at all universities – career-
oriented majors or soft majors.
— state deaf survey possibly not 100 percent accurate
The state of Michigan ran a survey of its’ deaf and hard
of hearing residents. There is talk that the survey results
may not be totally accurate. Many white deaf females
responded to the survey, but not males or deaf of
Color. This survey may be re-done but with face to
face contacts with as many deaf and hard of hearing
people as possible.
