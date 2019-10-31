2019/10/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 31, 2019

— once and done open captions

The Midwest Theater in Nebraska was praised for showing

open captions of the movie Toy Story 4 way back in August.

September? No open captions. October? No open captions.

November is tomorrow and will there be open captions?

Do not know. Does it mean it is once and done open

captions showing by the Midwest Theater?

— a comment about Deaf Culture is Not a Rip-Off

An angry student wrote a letter to a campus newspaper

that Deaf Culture is Not a Rip-Off. She was upset that

ASL was not accepted as a foreign langauge credit.

There are always debates at all universities – career-

oriented majors or soft majors.

— state deaf survey possibly not 100 percent accurate

The state of Michigan ran a survey of its’ deaf and hard

of hearing residents. There is talk that the survey results

may not be totally accurate. Many white deaf females

responded to the survey, but not males or deaf of

Color. This survey may be re-done but with face to

face contacts with as many deaf and hard of hearing

people as possible.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

10/27/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/